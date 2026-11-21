Two oil tankers were hit by projectiles of unknown origin while leaving the Strait of Hormuz. No injuries were reported in either incident, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, as quoted by Agence France-Presse.

The first vessel was struck at the stern, while the second – in the engine room. UKMTO issued separate statements on the two incidents, without specifying the origin of the projectiles or who was behind the attacks.

The incidents occurred off Khasab

The strikes were recorded in international waters off the Omani city of Khasab, located on the Musandam Peninsula near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. The names of the tankers and their flags were not disclosed.

The incidents are the latest indication of the danger to commercial shipping in the strategic waterway that connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. According to the information provided, before the outbreak of the war in the Middle East, one-fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supplies passed through the strait.

Tensions around the strait are mounting

„A tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz outbound was struck in the engine room by an unidentified projectile,“ one of UKMTO's statements said.

The war in the Middle East began on February 28 with a US-Israeli military operation against Iran. Tehran then blocked the strait and has regularly targeted vessels attempting to pass along routes not approved by the Iranian authorities, according to information cited by Agence France-Presse.

Washington has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, while US naval forces are escorting tankers passing through the strait. At present, there is no information that the two latest strikes caused casualties or that marine pollution was detected.

Sources: bta.bg, aa.com.tr, brecorder.com