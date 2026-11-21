Russia has begun preparations for a visit to Moscow by representatives of the United Kingdom, Germany and France, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced. The aim is to clarify the three countries’ positions on a possible resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Ryabkov referred to the United Kingdom, Germany and France as the “European troika”. According to him, the invitation is among the immediate diplomatic steps that Moscow is considering and planning. He said: “While in China, President Vladimir Putin mentioned our decision to invite representatives of the so-called ‘European troika’ to Moscow – this is one of the immediate steps currently being considered and planned.”

No date has been set yet

So far, no specific date, agenda or format for the possible visit has been announced. Ryabkov’s statement makes clear that Moscow is at the preparation stage, rather than having agreed on a new round of talks.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin proposed that European representatives visit the Russian capital to discuss resolving the conflict and related European security issues. According to information cited by TASS, the invitation was extended through diplomatic channels.

Merz and Macron speak of talks

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that European countries were ready to discuss a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine with Russia, but on neutral territory.

French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke about plans to launch negotiations. The information provided does not indicate that the three countries have specifically confirmed a visit to Moscow.

Thus, the Kremlin’s proposal remains a diplomatic initiative under discussion. The next step is to determine whether London, Berlin and Paris will accept the invitation and under what conditions the possible meeting will take place.

Sources: news.bg, en.apa.az