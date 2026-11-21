An end to the war between Ukraine and Russia by January 1, 2027, would be a “true miracle,” said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the office of the Ukrainian president. He commented on the possibility of ending the conflict in an interview with the “24” television channel.

“Is it realistic? It depends on many factors. We will work towards it so that it can possibly happen. Although it would be a true miracle,” Budanov said.

According to him, Kyiv continues to work towards reaching a peace agreement, but the timeline for ending the war remains dependent on a number of conditions. The Ukrainian agency UNIAN reported the statement, citing his interview with “24 Kanal”.

Washington seeks an agreement before the start of 2027

Budanov’s comment comes amid reports in American media that President Donald Trump’s administration is seeking to reach a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia by the beginning of January. According to these reports, the American side wants to accelerate diplomatic efforts before the newly elected US Congress begins its work.

The reason is the expected shift in the balance of power in Washington. Following the midterm elections in November, Democrats are expected to take control of both chambers of Congress. American media report that Trump’s team is trying to make progress in the negotiations before this change. Such pressure is linked to concerns in Kyiv and European capitals that the short timeframe could lead to an agreement involving major concessions for Ukraine.

Dispute over American support

Some Ukrainian officials believe that restrictions on the use of the American Starshield satellite system and delays in deliveries of missiles for Patriot air defense systems are part of the pressure on Kyiv to accelerate peace negotiations.

This claim has no independent confirmation. Starshield is used for military communications, while Patriot missiles are important for Ukraine’s air defense. According to information cited by News.bg, it has not been confirmed that any potential restrictions or delays were imposed specifically to force Ukraine to accept certain terms.

Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that, in his view, Russia is ready to end the war through diplomatic means. The American president has pointed to the personal animosity between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as an obstacle.

Sources: news.bg, unian.ua, apnews.com