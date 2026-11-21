Russia and China oppose a possible change in Iran’s nuclear doctrine, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. He discussed the issue in an interview with the state-run newspaper „Iran Daily“, quoted by Iranian state media and Agence France-Presse.

„Our doctrine has not changed so far, and our official positions remain the same,“ Araghchi said. According to him, the issue is serious, with both supporters and opponents.

Tehran is debating its future nuclear course

„Some believe that the nuclear doctrine should retain its current form, while others point to the need for it to be changed. Both camps defend their own arguments and reasons,“ the Iranian foreign minister said.

The debate has intensified again, particularly among supporters of a harder-line policy, after Iran’s nuclear infrastructure came under heavy strikes during the war in the Middle East. According to some in these circles, a change in the doctrine could facilitate the development of nuclear weapons to deter external forces.

Iranian authorities, however, continue to reject allegations that the country is seeking to acquire nuclear weapons. Tehran defends its right to maintain a nuclear programme for civilian purposes.

The dispute with the IAEA continues

As an argument against developing weapons of mass destruction, Iranian politicians often cite a fatwa by the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banning such weapons.

Alongside the domestic debate, Iran continues to deny inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency access to facilities in its nuclear industry. Tehran cites security concerns and claims that the agency has not condemned the Israeli and US strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

Last week, the IAEA called on Iran to take „consecutive measures“ to restore access to key nuclear facilities. The international organisation stressed that such a step was essential.

Against this backdrop, Araghchi’s statement highlights a divergence between domestic calls for a harder nuclear course and Tehran’s official position, which the minister says remains unchanged. Russia and China, with which Iran has strategic agreements, are also presented as opponents of the change.

Sources: bta.bg, rferl.org