The new proposal for the European Union’s budget is a good first step, but its overall size remains excessive, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said. He made the comment after European Council President António Costa proposed cuts of €200 billion compared with the European Commission’s initial draft.

The initial proposal envisages a total budget of €2 trillion for the 2028–2034 multiannual financial period. Merz, whose country leads the EU’s group of frugal states, warned that even after the adjustment, the amount remains too high.

Germany calls for changes to revenue

“Virtually all EU member states need to put their public finances in order. An increase of more than 40% in the European budget appears incompatible with the current context,” Merz said.

The German chancellor said the proposed reduction did not resolve all the problems in the future financial framework. In his words, imbalances in the EU budget will increase unless changes are also made on the revenue side.

“A balanced and fair distribution of the burden can be achieved only through adjustments to revenue,” Merz said.

Costa also proposed introducing a new tax on technology giants as part of efforts to secure additional funds for the budget. The German chancellor did not comment specifically on the idea.

Berlin links the budget to support for Ukraine

Merz reiterated his call for the future EU budget to guarantee “unwavering and lasting support for Ukraine”. According to him, this should be done with the participation of all 27 member states, rather than through a commitment by only some of them.

Costa’s proposal is due to be discussed by EU leaders at a special meeting in Brussels on 26 and 27 November. The talks are intended to outline a possible compromise between the countries calling for a more limited budget and those seeking to maintain or expand funding for European policies.

The final agreement on the multiannual financial framework for the 2028–2034 period requires the consent of all member states.

Sources: bta.bg, euronews.com