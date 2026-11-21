“I can guarantee that NATO will defend every inch of Poland’s territory,” NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in Warsaw. His statement came a day after Poland reported that its airspace had been violated by three flying objects, believed to be two missiles and a drone.

Polish authorities said the objects had entered the country’s territory during a Russian attack on Ukraine. For now, they have been described as probable missiles and an unmanned aerial vehicle, rather than as definitively identified types of munitions. The incident occurred while a military exercise involving forces from the “Coalition of the Willing” — a group of countries supporting Ukraine — was being held in Poland.

Polish authorities said the coincidence between the airspace violation and the exercise was not accidental. The incident increased tensions on NATO’s eastern flank, where drones have previously been recorded veering into the airspace of Alliance countries.

NATO prepares adjustments to its defence

Rutte said General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s supreme allied commander in Europe, would take the necessary steps to identify threats to the Alliance’s defence and deterrence capabilities.

“General Grynkewich will do everything necessary to identify threats to defence and deterrence assets and will implement appropriate adjustments,” the secretary general added.

In this way, NATO is signalling that the violation of Polish airspace is being viewed as an issue affecting the security of the entire Alliance. Rutte did not publicly specify what concrete changes in the deployment of forces or air defence systems might follow.

The incident will be discussed in Brussels

A NATO meeting to discuss the violation of Polish airspace has been scheduled for Monday, 23 November, in Brussels. The allies are expected to examine the data on the three objects and measures to strengthen security on the eastern flank.

The incident is part of a series of cases in which drones have veered into the airspace of NATO countries during the war in Ukraine. These violations are heightening fears that the fighting could lead to a broader escalation beyond Ukrainian territory.

Sources: bta.bg, new.streetinsider.com, apnews.com