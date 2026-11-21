Ukraine strongly wants to join NATO, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed. According to him, membership in the Alliance is one of the “most obvious” guarantees of the country's security.

The statement comes amid renewed discussions about Ukraine's future and possible security guarantees as part of negotiations to end the Russian invasion, which has continued for nearly five years.

Guarantees based on the model of Article 5 are being discussed

The issue of Ukraine's integration into NATO once again came to the fore after a meeting in Berlin between Kyiv, European allies and US representatives. US envoy Jared Kushner hinted that the United States might be ready to provide Ukraine with a security guarantee similar to the one set out in Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Article 5 stipulates that an armed attack against one or more NATO countries is considered an attack against all members of the Alliance. For Ukraine, such a formula would serve as an alternative or transitional mechanism until the issue of full membership is resolved.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who also took part in the meeting in Berlin, called for the debate on Ukraine's accession to NATO to be resumed. The Élysée Palace stated that providing Article 5-style protection would de facto mean including Ukraine in the Atlantic Alliance.

Zelensky criticizes Putin's meeting with China and the US

The Ukrainian president also commented on the trilateral summit between China, Russia and the United States. Zelensky described it as “very unsuccessful” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Zelensky, Putin failed to recreate the 1945 Yalta Conference, at which the fate of Europe after World War II was discussed. In doing so, the Ukrainian president rejected the idea that the future of Europe and Ukraine should be decided without the participation of Ukraine itself and the European countries.

Thus, the issue of Ukrainian NATO membership remains linked both to the country's long-term security and to diplomatic efforts to end the war. At present, discussions on guarantees based on the model of Article 5 do not mean that a decision has been made on Ukraine's accession to the Alliance.

Sources: bta.bg