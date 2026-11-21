Spanish police suspect that the mass entry of around 80,000 migrants into the enclave of Ceuta at the end of July was pre-planned. The crossing took place on July 30 and 31, when migrants used inflatable rings to bypass the border fence by sea.

According to police investigators, between 8,000 and 10,000 rings were used in the operation. They were all the same model – the Giant Tyre made by Intex. An analysis of aerial photographs suggests that their number may have reached 30,000, but investigators acknowledge that this estimate is probably inflated, as some of the rings were used repeatedly.

Some migrants returned the rings over the border fence so that other people could use them to cross as well. Spanish police consider it practically impossible for such a large quantity of identical flotation devices to have been purchased spontaneously in the border towns, as local stores did not have such stocks.

Some of those who arrived in Ceuta told Spanish authorities that the rings had been sold to them by Moroccan servicemen stationed along the border. This information strengthens suspicions of possible involvement by Moroccan officials, but so far there is no established evidence that the operation was ordered by Rabat.

Police and intelligence offer different assessments

Spain's National Intelligence Centre presented a different version on November 11. According to the intelligence service, the migration wave was triggered by information circulated on social media, as well as by the mistaken belief that restrictions at the border had been eased.

The conflicting conclusions are being examined as part of a judicial investigation led by Judge María Tardón of Spain's National Court.

Ceuta's deputy head of government, Kissy Chandiramani, disputes the official estimates of the number of arrivals. According to her, up to 120,000 people may have entered the enclave, whose population is around 80,000. Chandiramani described what happened as a “hybrid war“ and said that Moroccan authorities had been involved in organizing the crossing. These claims have not been confirmed by Spanish intelligence.

The crisis is placing a strain on local authorities

According to the local administration, around 15,000 migrants are still in Ceuta. Some of them are living in temporary camps, makeshift shelters or on the streets.

The situation involving unaccompanied migrant minors is particularly serious. Their number has reached 3,682 – approximately 125 times the usual capacity of local social services. Authorities estimate that an additional 45 million euros will be needed by the end of the year to cover crisis-related expenses.

Ceuta's administration insists that the migrants should not be transferred to mainland Spain, fearing that this could encourage new mass crossings. International law, however, requires asylum applications to be examined individually.

The migration crisis has also become an issue in the election campaign ahead of the early parliamentary elections on November 29. The People's Party accuses Pedro Sánchez's government of failing to respond adequately to warnings of a mass crossing, while Vox is calling for tougher measures against illegal migration.

Sources: news.bg