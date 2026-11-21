Finland is investigating an alleged violation of its airspace by a Russian helicopter that entered up to 4.1 kilometers into the country. The incident occurred hours after a drone attack on a Russian cargo ship in the Gulf of Finland.

According to the Finnish Ministry of Defence, the helicopter may have been involved in a rescue or surveillance operation following the damage to the vessel. “This alleged airspace violation may be linked to rescue or surveillance operations carried out after a cargo ship was damaged in the Gulf of Finland,” Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said.

The ship entered Finnish waters

The Russian cargo ship was hit by drones in the Baltic Sea, after which a fire broke out on board. The vessel later entered Finnish territorial waters. The Finnish Border Guard launched a rescue operation and preparations for a possible pollution incident, saying that the ship posed no danger to other maritime traffic.

Finnish Border Guard Commander Ilja Iljin said it was known that the vessel had ties to the Russian armed forces. “At present, there is no confirmed information about what cargo is on board, but it cannot be ruled out that it may be carrying military materials,” he added.

There is currently no confirmation of the Russian helicopter’s specific mission or whether its entry was directly related to operations around the damaged ship. Finnish authorities are continuing their investigation into the alleged violation.

Sources: bta.bg, devdiscourse.com, apnews.com