Donald Trump told European leaders that after the end of the war in Ukraine, European countries could use for their own needs the funds they are currently allocating to the conflict. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, cited by Reuters.

The US president joined by phone the meeting of the countries of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing”, held in Berlin on Thursday. The conversation took place after Trump’s trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China.

“He said that Europe is spending a lot of money and that after the end of the war, Europeans could spend it on themselves,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president clarified that he had not perceived Trump’s words as a threat. According to Zelensky, after returning to Washington, the US president said that Putin had clearly expressed a desire for the war to be ended through diplomatic means.

Zelensky is skeptical about Putin’s willingness

Zelensky, however, expressed doubts that the Russian president is ready to make the necessary concessions.

“I am somewhat more skeptical than the Americans about his readiness for compromises. By the way, I told the American team this as well,” the Ukrainian president said.

Russia continues to insist that Ukraine cede the entire territory of Donbas as a condition for a peace agreement. Zelensky rejects this demand and emphasizes that Ukrainian servicemen have died defending the region since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

Talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed this month in Abu Dhabi after a nine-month hiatus. According to Zelensky, US mediators must agree on the agenda and the date of the next round.

Zelensky is ready for talks with Putin at the G20 summit

“America will certainly try to organize the meeting as soon as possible. However, I am convinced that Russia will take every possible step to delay it, at least for a little while,” he said.

The Ukrainian president welcomed statements by US officials that European countries should participate as full-fledged partners in the peace process.

Zelensky also said that he was ready to attend the G20 summit, which Trump will host next month in Miami. He is also ready for a face-to-face conversation with Putin, but has not yet received an invitation to the forum.

Against the backdrop of the diplomatic efforts, Zelensky reported new Russian strikes on civilian targets in Kryvyi Rih. According to him, at least two people were killed, including a seven-year-old boy. Moscow and Kyiv deny intentionally targeting civilian infrastructure.

British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting, who visited Kyiv, said there was no point in Putin talking about peace at international meetings if Russian armed forces continued to strike civilian targets. He described the alleged violation of Polish airspace by two Russian missiles and a drone as an “outrageous provocation” and called on allies to increase their support for Ukraine.

Sources: news.bg