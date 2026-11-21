A drone that enters Bulgarian airspace or the country’s territorial waters must be destroyed regardless of its origin. This was stated by former Defense Minister and VMRO leader Krasimir Karakachanov to NOVA News.

He distinguished between territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone, where incidents involving merchant ships have been recorded in recent weeks. “If a drone enters Bulgarian territory, whether by air or into Bulgarian territorial waters—that is, the 12-nautical-mile zone—I would order it to be destroyed. But not in international waters,” Karakachanov said.

According to him, the drone’s origin should not change Bulgaria’s response if the object has entered the country’s national airspace or territorial waters. “In such a zone, regardless of whether the drones are Russian or Ukrainian, I would order them to be shot down,” the former defense minister said.

Call for public disclosure of investigation results

Karakachanov called on Bulgarian institutions to announce concrete results from the investigations into the attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. He said it must be made clear who is responsible for each individual incident.

The former minister suggested that at least two of the drones for which there is video footage and recovered wreckage were not Russian. He did not, however, present evidence to support this claim. At the same time, Karakachanov said that some of the attacks on ships linked to Ukrainian exports and deliveries to Ukraine had been carried out by Russia.

“It would be good to finally find out whose drones they are,” he said, warning that Bulgaria lacks the capability to protect the entire Black Sea. In his view, the attacks are already having economic consequences, including higher insurance premiums and more expensive maritime transport.

Karakachanov proposes reinstating conscription

The VMRO leader once again called for the restoration of mandatory military service. He proposed that people who have not completed it should not be allowed to run for parliament or hold positions such as ministers and regional governors.

Karakachanov said that during his term as defense minister, there had been cases of military aircraft approaching the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone. Bulgarian fighter jets were then scrambled to intercept the aircraft in the event that they entered national airspace.

According to him, reconnaissance aircraft are the most suitable means of detecting maritime drones from a great distance. He also commented on the deal for 57 self-propelled howitzers worth 686 million euros, as well as the planned acquisition of additional IRIS-T air defense systems. Karakachanov explained that following the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine in 2022, prices in the defense industry had increased significantly.

Sources: focus-news.net