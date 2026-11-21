Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was shocked by the death of former national police chief Gianni De Gennaro. The 78-year-old De Gennaro was found dead at his villa in Tuscany.

Italian prosecutors have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. The authorities are working on the suicide theory, but no definitive conclusions have yet been reached. The results of the autopsy are awaited.

Investigation into the Palermo bombing

“I am deeply shocked by the tragic death of Gianni De Gennaro,” Meloni said.

The death of the former police chief comes as he was under investigation for allegedly concealing facts related to the investigation into the 1992 Palermo bombing. The attack killed senior magistrate Paolo Borsellino and five police officers.

De Gennaro had been summoned to testify in the case next month. He denied claims that he had been involved in obstructing the subsequent investigation. At present, there has been no judicial finding of guilt concerning these allegations.

Local media and the ANSA news agency reported that the death was the result of suicide. Italian authorities, however, are continuing their inquiry, and the results of the autopsy are awaited.

Career in the fight against the Mafia

De Gennaro was one of the key figures in Italy’s fight against organized crime. In the 1980s, he worked with Giovanni Falcone on landmark investigations into “Cosa Nostra” and helped secure the extradition from Brazil of Tommaso Buscetta, who later became a prosecution witness.

De Gennaro later headed the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate and led Italy’s national police for seven years. He subsequently held a senior position in the intelligence coordination department.

His career was also linked to the controversial events surrounding the G8 summit in Genoa in 2001. De Gennaro led the security operation during violent clashes between police and anti-globalization organizations. He rejected allegations of misconduct and was subsequently acquitted in a case related to the events.

In 2013, De Gennaro became head of the state-owned aerospace and defense group “Finmeccanica,” later renamed “Leonardo.” He remained in the position until 2020.

Sources: bta.bg