The United States denied Iran’s claim that its air defenses had hit an American F-16 fighter jet over the Persian Gulf. According to the Iranian version, the aircraft was damaged by a missile and aborted its mission, making an emergency landing at a nearby airfield.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said: “Iran did not attack an American F-16 fighter jet yesterday at all.” The US military added that all American combat aircraft deployed in the Middle East are safe and their locations are known.

Conflicting claims about the incident

Earlier, Iranian state media reported that the country’s air defense systems had attacked the American aircraft on Friday evening. Tehran provided no independently verified data concerning a damaged F-16, and so far there has been no confirmation from another source that an American fighter jet was hit.

Reuters notes that this is not the first time Iran has reported that American military aircraft were shot down or damaged. Similar claims have previously been rejected by the US armed forces.

The Persian Gulf remains a zone of tension

The Persian Gulf is one of the most sensitive areas in the conflict because of the presence of US forces and its strategic importance for international oil and natural gas supplies. American combat aircraft continue to operate in the area, and any claim of a clash between them and Iranian air defenses has the potential to heighten tensions.

For now, the confirmed information is limited to the US denial. There is no independently verified evidence confirming the Iranian version of a damaged F-16 or an emergency landing.

Sources: reuters.com, news.bg