“Student List” is close to deciding on the composition and structure of Serbia’s new government, the movement’s deputy parliamentary group leader Aleksandra Štimac told Insider TV. The formation won the parliamentary elections on October 25.

According to Štimac, talks on the future cabinet began immediately after the vote. The movement has several candidates for each position, and they are “equally qualified”, she said.

In addition to the personnel composition, the number of ministries is also being discussed. Štimac said that the current administration appears bloated and that some of it may be unnecessary. “Student List” does not intend to delay the procedure, but she said it was important for the government to be properly structured before it is put to a vote.

Štimac declined to predict whether the new cabinet would be elected by the end of the year. She stressed that decisions should be made after the structure and responsibilities of the individual institutions have been discussed.

Presidential candidate remains unknown

Speaking to Nova newspaper, the leader of the “Student List” parliamentary group, Jovo Bakić, said that the movement was already ready with its candidate for the upcoming presidential election. The candidate’s name, however, has not yet been publicly announced.

The presidential vote is the next key stage in Serbia’s political transition. The newly elected parliamentary speaker is also performing the duties of head of state until a president is elected and must schedule the election by November 27 at the latest.

Thus, the formation of the government and preparations for the presidential election are proceeding in parallel. “Student List” has not yet presented a final list of ministers, nor has it publicly named its presidential candidate.

Sources: bta.bg, insajder.net