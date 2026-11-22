Donald Trump once again called Vladimir Putin his friend, days after their meeting in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. The US president defended his personal relationship with the Russian leader but refused to describe Putin as a friend of the United States.

“I can’t speak for America,” Trump replied when asked whether the Russian president was a friend of the country. He added that he has “very good relations” with Putin and that these relations could help find a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine.

Trump said that Putin wanted the conflict to end through diplomatic means. According to the US president, however, Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky hate each other and “don’t know how to end” the war. Trump also said that the United States would not discuss security guarantees for Ukraine before an agreement was reached.

The friendly tone provoked a reaction in Kyiv

Trump’s tone provoked a sharp reaction from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In an interview with CNN, he called Putin a “killer” and said that, for Ukraine, the Russian leader was an enemy.

Zelensky warned that portraying Putin as a friend could mean that the Russian president was not feeling enough pressure. His comment came after a new Russian attack on Ukraine, carried out hours after the meeting between Trump and Putin.

According to The Associated Press, Russia used more than 400 drones and over 110 missiles in the overnight barrage. Zelensky reported at least eight civilians killed and more than 20 injured.

The meeting in Shenzhen did not lead to a concrete agreement

Trump and Putin spoke on November 19 on the sidelines of the APEC summit. Later, the two also took part in a trilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The conversation lasted more than an hour, but the subsequent declaration did not mention the war in Ukraine.

The US president presented his relationship with Putin as a tool for negotiations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that ties between national leaders were important because they set the tone for the work of diplomats and negotiators.

At the same time, Moscow publicly rejected the idea of security guarantees for Ukraine similar to those under Article 5 of NATO. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that such a model was unacceptable to Russia. Thus, differences over one of the key issues for a potential peace agreement remain.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com