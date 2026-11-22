Volodymyr Zelensky again thanked US First Lady Melania Trump for her assistance with the humanitarian operation in occupied Oleshky and announced that Ukraine had submitted a list of 15 settlements where it is proposing a similar evacuation. The locations are in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

“We are grateful to the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, for Oleshky and for helping to unblock and evacuate our people,” Zelensky said. According to him, the list was discussed with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi and handed over to the Ukrainian ombudsman and the US side.

Which settlements are included

In Kherson region, the locations listed are Radensk, Kostohryzove, Hola Prystan, Stara Zburivka, Nova Zburivka, Hladkivka, Velyki Kopani, Kardashynka and Velyka Kardashynka.

In Zaporizhzhia region, the list includes Maiachka, Zlatopol, Dniprorudne, Kamianske, Verkhni Krynytsi and Vasylivka. Zelensky specified that this is an updated list and that it will be supplemented based on information about the number and condition of people in the occupied areas.

How the operation in Oleshky unfolded

The humanitarian operation in Oleshky was carried out at the end of October following an agreed local ceasefire that was in effect from October 27 to November 1. Food, water, medicine and fuel for generators were delivered to the city, while civilians were given the opportunity to leave the area.

Melania Trump said that nearly 800 people had been evacuated. Ukrainian authorities did not announce the exact number during the operation itself, with Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stating that this had been part of the agreements with the Russian side.

The Ukrainian side is now proposing that the same model be applied in the other 15 settlements. In order for new operations to begin, separate agreements on a cessation of hostilities, safe routes and coordination between Ukrainian, Russian and American representatives will be necessary.

Sources: censor.net, newsukraine.rbc.ua, apnews.com