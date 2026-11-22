Ukrainian authorities reported attacks on Zaporizhzhia and Poltava region, while 116 combat clashes were recorded on the front over a 24-hour period. Three people, including two children, were injured in the strike on Zaporizhzhia, while in Kremenchuk district a Russian drone struck the grounds of a private enterprise.

The attack on Zaporizhzhia was carried out on the evening of November 21. According to the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, one injured child was initially reported in the Voznesenskyi district, while the number of casualties later rose to three. Two of those injured are children. The blast wave damaged residential apartment blocks.

Because of the attack, traffic on the bridges and the dam of the Dnipro Hydroelectric Power Plant was temporarily halted completely. The regional administration later reported that traffic across the dam had been restored. No additional details were provided about the remaining restrictions on the road infrastructure.

Strike on an enterprise in Poltava region

During the night of November 21-22, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle struck the grounds of a private enterprise in Kremenchuk district, regional governor Vitalii Diakyvnych reported.

“In Kremenchuk district, a hostile unmanned aerial vehicle was recorded striking the grounds of a private enterprise,” Diakyvnych said.

At the time of the report, no information had been released about casualties, destruction or fires. The regional administration said that the consequences were being clarified.

116 combat clashes on the front

According to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Pokrovsk direction was the most active, where Russian forces carried out 13 attacks. Three of the assaults were still ongoing at the time the information was published.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 attacks, with one clash still ongoing. Seven attacks were recorded in the Huliaipole direction, and five in the Lyman direction. Russian forces also attacked in the areas of Okhримivka, Mykolaivka, Novodanilivka and a number of settlements in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The General Staff also reported two air strikes, the use of five guided aerial bombs and 45 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements. The data was presented in the operational report as of 22:00 on November 21.

Sources: pravda.com.ua