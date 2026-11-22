Almost half of Germans want financial, military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine to be reduced or completely halted. This is shown by a YouGov poll for Welt am Sonntag, conducted between November 13 and 16 among 2,329 adults living in Germany.

A total of 49 percent of respondents support changing the current policy. Of these, 25 percent want aid to be halted completely, while 24 percent support reducing it. At the same time, 30 percent want support to remain at its current level, 9 percent support increasing it, and 11 percent did not indicate a position.

Thus, the share of Germans who want aid to be maintained or increased reaches 39 percent, remaining 10 percentage points below the share of those who support reductions or a complete end to aid.

Sharp differences among party supporters

The strongest support for continuing aid is found among Green voters. Around half of them support maintaining the current level, while 32 percent want support to be increased.

The picture is the opposite among supporters of „Alternative for Germany“. According to the poll, 62 percent want aid to Ukraine to be halted, while another 27 percent support reducing it.

The poll also shows divisions over a possible conversation between German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Forty-nine percent believe Merz should speak with Putin as soon as possible, even without prior concessions from Russia. Twenty-three percent prefer a meeting only after such concessions, while 9 percent oppose talks.

Baerbock to advise companies on geopolitical issues

Against this backdrop, former German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is taking up a position as a senior adviser at FGS Global. She will provide her geopolitical expertise on a freelance basis for individual projects and companies.

„Annalena Baerbock will contribute her geostrategic expertise to individual projects or for companies,“ a spokesperson for the consultancy told Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Baerbock's new job will be combined with her teaching activities at Columbia University in New York, where she teaches international and public affairs.

Baerbock was Germany's foreign minister, and in September 2026 she completed her term as president of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. Her consultancy role marks the beginning of the next stage in her professional career outside the German government and international diplomacy.

Sources: de.finance.yahoo.com, sueddeutsche.de, n-tv.de