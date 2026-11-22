Bahrain warned its citizens and residents of a potential threat as tensions between Iran, the United States and their allies in the Persian Gulf continue to escalate. The Ministry of Interior urged people to remain calm, move to the nearest safe location and follow instructions through official channels.

Later, Bahraini authorities said that an Iranian attack had struck a civilian industrial facility and caused a fire. There were no reports of injuries. The ministry did not specify what weapon had been used or identify the exact facility, but the warning came amid a series of airstrikes against Gulf states.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had carried out a missile and drone attack against U.S. military positions in Bahrain. The claim was not independently verified. Manama, which hosts the U.S. Fifth Fleet, says it has intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks over the past week.

Houthi Missile Intercepted Over Saudi Arabia

Against the same backdrop, the Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward the western part of the kingdom. The announcement was made by the coalition's spokesman, Major General Turki al-Maliki. No details were provided about the missile's specific target, the location of the interception, or any damage or casualties.

Earlier in the day, the coalition said it had also intercepted and destroyed a drone headed toward the Riyadh area. Saudi statements did not specify whether the two incidents were part of the same attack.

The new warnings and interceptions come after a series of mutual strikes. The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have intensified their attacks on Saudi targets, while the coalition has launched strikes against the movement's positions and infrastructure in Yemen. Saudi Arabia says its actions are aimed at the Houthis' missile and drone capabilities, while the movement claims it is responding to attacks on areas under its control.

Sources: reuters.com, streetinsider.com, timesofisrael.com