The Paris Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into police officers over alleged violence against two young men detained during a protest on October 31. The information was confirmed to AFP by the prosecutor’s office.

The two men filed complaints on November 4. According to their accounts, they were beaten during their detention and later at a police station. One of the men said that an officer smashed his head against the wall of a police vehicle and also described actions that prosecutors are investigating as possible sexual assault.

The case is being investigated by the General Inspectorate of the National Police. One of the officers is also being investigated for sexual assault committed while using his official position.

The two protesters have also been charged with violence against a police officer. They deny attacking him. According to the prosecutor’s office, the investigations against the officers and the two men are ongoing, and there are still no final conclusions regarding any crimes committed.

Masked immigration officers in Seattle escort two passengers away

Masked officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained two people on a crowded jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The incident occurred as passengers were boarding Alaska Airlines Flight 1306 to Los Angeles and caused a delay in the departure.

According to information from the Associated Press, the operation took place at Gate N9. Video footage from the scene shows officers escorting at least one person away as passengers around them attempted to make their way onto the plane. Early reports did not give a consistent number of detainees, but the Port of Seattle described the incident as involving two passengers.

“We are outraged by this morning’s incident involving ICE and two passengers,” the port authority said. It clarified that immigration actions on airport grounds are carried out without the involvement or prior knowledge of the port or local police.

ICE said the operation targeted Ricardo Larongo Mendoza, a Mexican national who the agency said had overstayed his visa. The federal agency described the action as a targeted operation but did not publicly provide details about the second detainee. Alaska Airlines described what happened as a disturbing scene for its passengers and employees.

Sources: apnews.com, paper.pollar.news