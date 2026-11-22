Lithuania denied being involved in the incident in Russia’s Kaliningrad region after air-raid sirens warning of unmanned aerial vehicles were activated there. Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said that his country had never authorised the use of its airspace for attacks against targets in Russia.

“The Republic of Lithuania has never authorised the use of its airspace for attacks against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation, including in this case,” Budrys wrote. He described the claims of Lithuanian involvement in the incident as untrue.

The sirens sounded on the evening of 21 November in the Neman district of the Kaliningrad region. Governor Alexey Besprozvannykh said that the warning system had responded to a “suspicious object from the direction of Lithuania”. According to him, specialists had carried out the necessary checks and found no threat.

Reports about the alert were also circulated by residents of Kaliningrad, Svetlogorsk and other settlements in the region. The public reports reviewed contain no confirmation of damage, casualties or a proven attack on a specific target. Thus, the activation of the warning system and the subsequent inspection have been confirmed so far, but not the carrying out of an actual drone strike.

The incident comes amid previous Russian accusations that the Baltic states allow their airspace to be used for attacks by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles. Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have already rejected similar claims.

Sources: rbc.ru, kommersant.ru, ru.interfax.com.ua