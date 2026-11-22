Smoke was observed in Krasnodar following a drone attack and a series of explosions during the night of November 22. Footage and reports of the smoke were circulated by channels citing local residents, with the area identified as being near the headquarters of the Russian National Guard in Krasnodar Krai.

The “Attention to everyone” alert was activated in the city. The Krasnodar administration reported that air defense forces were repelling a drone attack. Local residents also reported a smell of burning.

Smoke near the headquarters of the Russian National Guard

According to Exilenova+, the smoke can be seen in the area of the military town of Russian National Guard military unit 3702. Later, Astra reported that, according to its analysis, the fire broke out at an address where a Russian military unit, including one of its operational brigades, had previously been located. At the time of publication, the address housed the Main Directorate of the Russian National Guard in Krasnodar Krai.

No official information has been released about fatalities, injuries or material damage.

Airport restrictions

Temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft were introduced at Krasnodar Airport during the night due to the need to ensure flight safety. The restrictions were introduced amid an air-raid alert and a report of a drone attack.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, tvkrasnodar.ru, newkuban.ru