Turkey has called on the Schengen countries and the European Commission to ease visa procedures for Turkish citizens. The request was made on November 18 in Ankara during a meeting of the local Schengen cooperation group.

Representatives of the Schengen countries in Turkey, the delegation of the European Union and the European Commission took part in the meeting. For the first time, representatives of the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the Commission also joined the meeting. The group regularly discusses the procedures and data related to visa issuance.

Ankara Wants Faster Decisions and Fewer Documents

Turkish authorities called for easier access to appointment slots for submitting applications, shorter processing times and a reduction in the number of required documents. The issue of simplifying procedures for citizens who have already received Schengen visas was also raised separately.

Turkey has also called for wider application of the cascade system. It allows applicants with a good visa history to gradually obtain multiple-entry visas with longer validity periods. The European Union introduced more favorable rules for Turkish citizens in July 2025. If the conditions are met following previously used visas in accordance with the rules, applicants may obtain a one-year, three-year and five-year multiple-entry visa. Professional truck drivers are excluded from this scheme.

Separate Group to Review the Procedures

Following the talks, a separate working group was established between the diplomatic missions of the Schengen countries in Turkey. It will examine how the rules for Turkish citizens are being applied, including difficulties in booking appointments and processing applications.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the shortage of appointment slots has created conditions for illegal intermediaries to operate, making things more difficult for applicants. The authorities say that operations have been carried out jointly with the ministries of justice, trade and interior, and that legal proceedings have been initiated against a number of individuals.

Ankara has also raised the issue of Turkish truck drivers separately. According to the Turkish side, restrictions on the length of their stay are hampering overland trade with the European Union. The request is for uninterrupted access to the Schengen Area and a solution to the problems related to their stays.

Visa-Free Travel Remains the Long-Term Goal

Turkey continues to define the completion of the visa liberalization dialogue with the EU as its main objective. This process would allow Turkish citizens holding biometric passports to travel visa-free for short stays in the Schengen Area. For now, they still have to apply for visas to travel to the 29 countries in the area.

“We are approaching the completion of the final draft,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said before the Parliamentary Planning and Budget Committee on November 19. According to him, completing the dialogue with the EU is the lasting solution to the difficulties with visas. Fidan said that the draft concerning the remaining conditions would be submitted to parliament after the budget debates.

In 2024, the consulates of the Schengen countries in Turkey processed 1,173,917 visas, while the share of multiple-entry visas reached 65 percent. The European Commission reports that demand for visas and travel between Turkey and the Schengen Area increased significantly during the same year.

Sources: turkiyetoday.com, trthaber.com, hurriyetdailynews.com