A fire broke out at a confectionery factory in the Panchatama industrial zone in Cikande, Indonesia. Of the 59 employees who were in the building, 16 managed to escape, while the whereabouts of the remaining 43 have yet to be confirmed.

The fire at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia facility started at around 5:00 p.m. local time on November 21. Police initially reported that there was no contact with 42 employees. In a subsequent data update, the operations center of the Serang Regional Disaster Management Agency stated that the total number of workers in the affected building was 59, of whom 16 had been rescued, while 43 were still being accounted for.

„Joint teams continue to process the case and verify data on those affected,“ said the agency's operations center operator, Joni E Wanga.

Three of the rescued employees received medical treatment at a hospital or clinic. The other 13 returned to their homes. It has not yet been established whether the 43 employees remained in the building or cannot be located because their phones are switched off or were left at their workplace.

Firefighting efforts were hampered by the emergence of new hotspots and heavy smoke. After the main blaze was brought under control, an operation to cool the building began, while rescue teams, firefighters, police officers and medical personnel continued working at the scene.

At present, there is no confirmed information about any fatalities or the cause of the fire. The investigation and verification of the employee list are ongoing.

Sources: news.detik.com, banten.antaranews.com, cnnindonesia.com