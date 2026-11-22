US President Donald Trump compared his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the 1945 Yalta Conference. He published a collage in which one image shows Joseph Stalin, Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill, while the other shows Trump, Putin and Xi.

Alongside the image, the US president added the caption: “The Great Powers. 1945, 2026”. The post was made on Truth Social, two days after the three leaders met in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

First trilateral meeting between the three countries

The talks between Trump, Putin and Xi took place on November 19 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. It was the first meeting of the leaders of the United States, Russia and China in this format. They discussed the war in Ukraine, nuclear risks and strategic stability.

The Associated Press reported that the talks lasted about an hour and a half but did not lead to a breakthrough on nuclear arms control or ending the war in Ukraine. The meeting was presented by the US side as an opportunity for dialogue between the three nuclear powers.

RBC reported that on the same day Trump also published a photo with Putin, accompanied by the caption “My friend”. The two spoke separately in Shenzhen before the trilateral meeting.

The Yalta Conference took place in February 1945 in Crimea and brought together the leaders of the Soviet Union, the United States and the United Kingdom for talks on the postwar order in Europe. Trump’s comparison places the modern meeting in the context of relations between the three major powers, but in itself does not constitute an international agreement or a decision on the allocation of spheres of influence.

Sources: rbc.ru, apnews.com, investing.com