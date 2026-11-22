Taiwan officially opened the Allies Prosperity Trade Office (APTO) on Friday to expand bilateral trade and help businesses in Taiwan and its diplomatic allies find new markets and partners.

During the opening ceremony, held in Hall 1 of the Taipei World Trade Center, Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said the office would serve as a link between government institutions, businesses and industry organizations in Taiwan and allied countries.

“Going beyond the framework of traditional aid, we seek to develop partnerships based on mutual benefit,” Lin said.

According to him, in cooperation with private trading companies, the office will help allied countries sell their products in Taiwan and other markets, while also supporting Taiwanese companies seeking business opportunities abroad.

Lin said the office would focus its activities on Eswatini and Taiwan’s three Pacific allies – the Marshall Islands, Palau and Tuvalu. He added that it would complement the work of the existing trade office for Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as work with countries and like-minded partners.

The minister explained that the office would promote two-way trade through trade fairs, help businesses find partners through market research and the organization of business contacts, and build cross-border networks through public-private cooperation and exchanges in the fields of culture and tourism.

“We are turning diplomacy into opportunities, innovation into solutions, and partnership into shared success,” he said.

APTO Executive Director Wang Wen-wei said the office would help Taiwanese businesses find partners and develop business opportunities abroad.

She thanked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) for their support in establishing the office and forming its team.

TaiwanICDF established the office at the ministry’s request, and it began operating as early as July. The ministry previously said that its staff would include ministry employees as well as senior personnel recruited from outside the institution.

Saint Lucia’s ambassador to Taiwan, Robert Kennedy Lewis, who is also dean of the diplomatic corps, welcomed the establishment of the office as a means of strengthening economic cooperation amid the restructuring of global supply chains.

According to him, Taiwan’s semiconductor and information and communications technology industries give the country a key role in global supply chains.

Lewis expressed hope that the initiative would deepen trade ties with diplomatic allies and like-minded partners and provide Taiwan and its partners with more opportunities to participate in the global economy.