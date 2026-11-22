The fire on the Russian cargo ship Sparta II is still being extinguished after the vessel was hit by drones in the Gulf of Finland and entered Finland’s territorial waters. On Sunday morning, the vessel was anchored off Loviisa, while its crew had been evacuated to a Russian rescue ship.

The Finnish Border Guard reported that there is currently no information indicating that the ship poses a danger to surrounding maritime traffic. „There is currently no information that the ship is dangerous to surrounding maritime traffic,“ the agency said.

Russian and Estonian teams are taking part in the operation

Firefighting and cooling operations are being carried out under the direction of the Finnish Border Guard. Russian and Estonian rescue resources are also taking part in the operation, while activities at the scene are being coordinated by the patrol vessel Uisko.

Rescuers are cooling not only the hull but also the containers being carried as cargo. The contents of the cargo are still unknown. During the operation, efforts are being made to prevent an excessive amount of water from entering the ship, as this could compromise its stability and create a risk of sinking.

The Ukrainian link remains unconfirmed

„Once the fire has been extinguished, the ship must be moved outside Finland’s territorial waters,“ said the chief of the Finnish Border Guard, Captain-Commander Joni Sjöberg.

The Finnish and Estonian armed forces have stated that the drones that struck Sparta II were probably Ukrainian. Ukraine has not confirmed involvement in the attack.

According to the Finnish authorities, there is no additional information about the cargo, the damage caused by the fire or any possible injuries. Once the firefighting operations are complete, the plan is to take Sparta II out of Finland’s territorial waters.

Sources: yle.fi