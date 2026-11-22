Taiwan encountered several cases of improper treatment during this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings in China, despite the preliminary talks held with Beijing. However, these cases will not set a precedent, an official representative said on Friday.

After China was selected to host APEC in November 2024, Taiwan began talks with Beijing to ensure its equal participation as a member economy of the organization, as well as the safety and freedom of movement of its delegates, the representative said.

From then until the conclusion of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen on Thursday, Taipei and Beijing held 17 rounds of talks on these issues. At the same time, Taiwan sought the support of like-minded countries in expressing its concerns, he added.

Nevertheless, Minister of Economic Affairs Kung Ming-hsin was unable to attend the APEC ministerial meeting on small and medium-sized enterprises, held in Guangzhou in September, because China blocked his participation, citing political reasons, the official representative said.

He also voiced dissatisfaction with the way the invitation to the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting was delivered, as well as with its format, without providing further details.

Taiwan asked China to follow the practice established in 2014, when the country last hosted APEC, including having the invitation delivered in person by a Chinese official.

Ultimately, Beijing failed to meet Taiwan’s expectations, the representative said.

He nevertheless stressed that China’s improper treatment of Taiwan would not set a precedent.

According to him, more than 400 representatives of over 25 government ministries and agencies traveled to China this year to participate in APEC meetings at various levels.