Seven bags of human remains have been removed from the burned-out PT Fonusa Agung Mulia confectionery factory in Indonesia’s Banten province, west of Jakarta. Police said the remains were severely burned and could not be identified through visual examination.

“Seven bags have been removed,” said Wahyu Hidayati, a representative of the police team for identifying victims, as quoted by Reuters. She уточнила that one of the bags could contain parts of the bodies of more than one person.

The fire broke out on November 21 at the factory in the Pancatama industrial zone, in the Cikande area of Serang Regency, about 50 kilometers from the Indonesian capital. The building was engulfed in flames, and parts of the roof collapsed.

Reports differ on the number of people missing. Reuters reported that rescuers were searching for around 50 workers, while the Associated Press reported that 36 people were missing, three had died and four were injured. Fifteen people survived, four of whom were taken to a hospital or medical center.

DNA Identification of the Remains

Because of the high temperatures during the fire, authorities are collecting DNA samples from relatives of the missing and material from their personal belongings. The remains have been handed over to a specialized disaster victim identification team, which includes forensic doctors and other experts.

Rescue teams continue to search the building, but the work is hampered by smoldering areas and the need to first ensure the safety of the site. According to Indonesian police, the preliminary list of employees contained 54 names. Some of them have returned home, one received medical attention, and additional checks are being carried out on the rest.

The cause of the fire has not yet been announced. Police and rescue services must complete the cooling and inspection of the building before a final assessment of the number of victims can be made and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident can begin.

Sources: new.streetinsider.com, apnews.com, thejakartapost.com