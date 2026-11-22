France hopes to restore “balanced” and “functional” relations with Israel’s future government. This was stated by the minister responsible for the armed forces, Alice Rufo, who pointed out that one of Paris’s main priorities is the rapid establishment of a mechanism to replace the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

The mandate of the UN mission, known as UNIFIL, is expected to expire on December 31, 2026. France has a military presence as part of the mission and insists that the transition to a new international or multilateral structure must not leave a vacuum along the border between Lebanon and Israel.

Eisenkot Negotiates a Coalition

Rufo’s statement comes amid continuing political uncertainty in Israel. The parliamentary elections at the end of October failed to produce a clear majority, and President Isaac Herzog tasked former Chief of Staff and leader of the Yashar party Gadi Eisenkot with attempting to form a government.

Eisenkot is holding talks with parties from various political blocs, including representatives of Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud. He has a limited amount of time to reach a coalition agreement. Until a new cabinet is formed, Netanyahu remains at the head of the caretaker government.

Relations Between Paris and Jerusalem Are at a Low Point

French-Israeli relations deteriorated after the outbreak of the war in Gaza. Paris recognized the Palestinian state in September 2025, supports a two-state solution and has consistently criticized the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

In September 2026, France joined a group of countries that announced their intention to restrict trade in goods produced in Israeli settlements. In Israel, these actions were perceived as pressure on the government, while Paris presents them as measures consistent with international law.

The new French message signals a readiness to restore dialogue, but does not mean that Paris is abandoning its positions on the Palestinian issue, the status of the settlements or the role of international missions in the region. The actual development of relations will also depend on the composition and policies of Israel’s next government.

Sources: mediapart.fr, leparisien.fr, lemonde.fr