U.S. Congressman Don Bacon said earlier this week that military cooperation between the United States and Taiwan has reached an unprecedented level, with joint operational planning and coordination serving as a deterrent against potential threats.

Bacon made the statement during a seminar organized by the Washington-based Global Taiwan Institute (GTI). The event, held at the Capitol, focused on the potential consequences for the United States and the world if China were to seize Taiwan.

The Republican congressman from Nebraska said that the United States must firmly stand with Taiwan and avoid ambiguity in its position, stressing that it could be perceived as a sign of weakness.

Bacon, who is a member of the House Armed Services Committee, also praised Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, for his efforts to work jointly with Taiwan’s government and armed forces on defense and deterrence. According to him, operational planning, cooperation and coordination have reached an unprecedented level.

Bacon called Taiwan a “sovereign state” and said that the governments of the United States and Taiwan are working closely together, while the U.S. Congress is also making various recommendations to Taiwan. He noted that defense plans have undergone significant changes aimed at strengthening deterrence, although neither side wants them to be put into practice.

U.S. Congressman Ami Bera, co-chair of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, also attended the conference. He said that Congress’s policy and the official U.S. policy toward Taiwan remain unchanged in accordance with the Taiwan Relations Act.

The Democratic congressman from California added that the bipartisan group and the foreign affairs committees in both chambers of Congress are expected to continue supporting Taiwan after the next Congress takes office.

The new Congress is scheduled to begin work on January 3, 2027, with Bera expected to become chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on East Asia and the Pacific.

The half-day conference, titled “If China Seizes Taiwan: Consequences for the United States and the World,” included two panel discussions devoted to the potential consequences of Chinese control over Taiwan, including the impact on Taiwan’s political future, U.S. economic and security interests, and the regional balance of power in Asia.