Taiwan hopes to sign a trade agreement with Canada as soon as possible, a senior trade official said on Thursday, after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed optimism that the agreement, finally negotiated more than a year ago, could soon be signed.

Benjamin Hsu, head of the Office of Trade Negotiations, said at a press conference following a government meeting that Taiwan had taken note of reports about Carney’s comments and was holding talks with Canadian officials to clarify Ottawa’s official position.

Hsu said the main reason the agreement, officially known as the Trade Cooperation Framework Arrangement (TCFA), has still not been signed is that Taiwan is waiting for Canada to complete its internal procedures.

“We look forward to finalizing the agreement with the Canadian side as soon as possible in order to facilitate further economic and trade cooperation,” he added.

According to a Canadian Press report on Wednesday, Carney told reporters at a press conference in Shenzhen, China, earlier that day that he was “hopeful” the agreement “would be signed soon.”

“Good progress has been made on the economic cooperation agreement, and we hope it will be signed soon,” Carney said in response to a question about why the document has remained unsigned for a year.

Canadian Press also reported that documents submitted by the Canadian government to Parliament in September showed that Ottawa and Taipei had finalized the TCFA in March 2025, and that two months later the federal government had held consultations with the provincial governments.

Taiwan’s top representative in Ottawa, Harry Tseng, accused the Carney administration of deliberately delaying the final completion of the TCFA process with Taiwan by prioritizing the restoration of relations with Beijing.

In an interview with CNA in July, Canada’s representative to Taiwan, Marie-Louise Hannan, said Ottawa and Taipei had concluded their substantive negotiations and were working on the remaining steps before the agreement could be signed.

Asked whether the reported delay was related to China, Hannan said Ottawa was developing its relations with Taipei based on their own significance, although it also considered its relations with Beijing important.

She noted that over the past year Canada had formed a new government and faced “extremely difficult” circumstances related to its “traditionally largest economic partner” – the United States, referring to the tariff policy of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Therefore, I think everyone would understand that we need to proceed in a sequence that allows us to deal with multiple different priorities,” she said.