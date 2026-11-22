Viewing Taiwan primarily through the lens of tensions between the United States and China risks overlooking the essence of the issue of cross-strait relations, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said in an article published in the Liberty Times newspaper.

At a recent technology summit, Tesla founder Elon Musk said that US-China relations could face geopolitical tensions in the coming years because of „a country whose name begins with the letter T“. He did not name Taiwan, but his statement was widely understood as a reference to the island.

In response, Lin said that China's claims over Taiwan represented Beijing's political position, but could neither change the fact that the two countries were governed separately nor deprive the Taiwanese people of their right to determine their future. He added that although the international community held differing positions on Taiwan's legal status and diplomatic recognition, it should not overlook the reality that Taiwan is a democracy.

Lin stressed that the country's future should be determined collectively by its people.

The foreign minister said that the key to peace in the Taiwan Strait was countering unilateral attempts to change the status quo through force or coercion, rather than insisting that Taiwan make concessions in the name of relations between the great powers.

„If geopolitical tensions arise in the Taiwan Strait in the future, the international community must identify the true source of the risks,“ he said.

Lin said that Taiwan was committed to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and remained ready for dialogue with China, provided that the two sides talked as equal partners, without pressure or threats. He said, however, that Beijing's expanding military activity, its „gray-zone“ tactics in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as attempts to interfere in other countries and actions against people overseas, were causing growing concern among the international community.

According to Lin, the emphasis that the Group of Seven (G7) and other international forums placed on peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait showed that regional security had become an issue of common international interest.

He said that Taiwan was also an important partner in sustaining the world's technology sectors and economy. The country was a reliable partner in the US supply chain for artificial intelligence and made a substantial contribution to American efforts to strengthen technological competitiveness.

Taiwan plays a key role in global supply chains – from advanced semiconductors and chip design to advanced chip packaging technologies, artificial intelligence servers and other technology products, Lin said. He added that the development of artificial intelligence required cooperation between the chip manufacturing and computing sectors, supported by a strong network of businesses.

According to the foreign minister, Taiwan's technology, skilled workforce and manufacturing capacity provided a foundation for innovation worldwide. He added that the country's significance had contributed to building long-standing trust among its partners around the world.

„Taiwan is neither a geopolitical obstacle nor a bargaining chip that the great powers can trade,“ Lin said. „We have the ability, willingness and responsibility to work with the international community to safeguard peace, promote innovation and create prosperity.“