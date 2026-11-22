Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense tracked 24 Chinese military aircraft, 11 naval vessels, one government vessel and two balloons between 6:00 a.m. on Saturday and the same time on Sunday.

Seventeen of the 24 sorties by aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the central and southwestern parts of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, the ministry said. In response, military aircraft, naval vessels and coastal missile systems were deployed.

The ministry also detected two Chinese balloons, both of which crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and were placed under surveillance.

Since the beginning of the month, Taiwan has recorded 254 instances of Chinese military aircraft activity and 199 instances of vessel activity. Since September 2020, China has stepped up its use of “gray zone” tactics, gradually increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.