Thousands of people gathered in Zagreb in memory of 32-year-old physiotherapist Kristijan Periš, who died in a hospital under circumstances that sparked widespread public outrage. A gathering in his memory was also held in Rijeka.

The protests were prompted by video footage released from the hospital. According to NOVA’s description, it shows hospital employees hitting Periš with their fists and elbows, as well as suffocating him with a pillow.

The autopsy found serious injuries. Following the release of the footage, four employees of the medical facility were detained on suspicion of murder. The investigation is expected to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death and the actions of each of those detained.

White pillows as a symbol of the protest

Many of the participants in the gathering in Zagreb carried white pillows. The item became a symbol of the protest against what was shown in the footage and of the demand for accountability for what happened.

„I came here to express my support for his parents and sisters. Something must be done – we have truly hit rock bottom. We are expecting change, but will it happen?“, a protester in Zagreb said.

Another participant said that the case had destroyed her trust in the institutions. „After this case, we simply have no trust left, because those who were supposed to speak on the matter remained silent. There are many similar cases that go unnoticed. I myself have had a similar experience“, she said.