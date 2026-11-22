The Kremlin continues to publicly pursue the goal of controlling most of Ukraine, including Kyiv. This is the assessment of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described southeastern and large parts of central Ukraine as Russian lands.

Lavrov made the statement in a documentary film by the Russian state television channel “Channel One”, dedicated to the Russian Orthodox Church. According to him, these territories, including Kyiv, are “undoubtedly traditionally Russian lands”.

“Moscow must achieve its military objectives in Ukraine,” Sergei Lavrov said.

The Russian minister also spoke about the need to defeat the alleged Russophobia in “the space now called Ukraine”. According to ISW, such statements are not isolated, but are part of a continuing line in the Kremlin’s public messaging.

A Repeated Claim About the Territories

The institute points out that even before the full-scale invasion in 2022, the Kremlin had begun a coordinated information campaign presenting Russian control over most of Ukraine and the creation of a small Ukrainian state in the western part of the country as a possible scenario.

Since the start of the war, senior Russian officials have repeatedly reiterated their ambitions to expand control. Moscow has justified the invasions in 2014 and 2022 by claiming that certain Ukrainian territories are “traditionally” Russian. Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Odesa have also been described as Russian cities by Russian officials.

These messages also use the term “Novorossiya”. The Russian authorities present it as a historical region encompassing southern and eastern parts of Ukraine and describe it as an integral part of Russia. ISW notes that Lavrov’s statement covers a broader territory than the area traditionally associated with this term.

Evacuation Proposal and New Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky proposed temporary local ceasefires to evacuate civilians from 15 settlements along or near the Dnipro River. They are located in the occupied parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to ISW, the geography of the area allows for a limited ceasefire, as the river creates a relatively stable front line and prevents direct contact between the forces. At the time of the analysis, no Russian response to the proposal had been reported.

On the front, Russian forces have recently advanced northeast of Kupiansk, northeast of Lyman and southeast of Dobropillia. Overnight, Russia launched three ballistic missiles and 148 drones at Ukraine.

On November 21, two Ukrainian drones struck the cargo ship “Sparta II” in the Gulf of Finland. ISW identifies the vessel as part of Russia’s logistics infrastructure supporting Moscow’s military activities.

Sources: news.bg