The Houthis have denied Saudi Arabia’s claims that they pose a threat to Mecca and Medina. The group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said its operations are targeting Saudi oil facilities and military bases.

“Our operations are aimed at their oil facilities and military bases,” Saree said in a Telegram post quoted by AFP. He described claims of danger in the Mecca area as an “obvious lie.”

According to him, Mecca faces no danger except from the Saudi regime. The statement came amid ongoing cross-border attacks between the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen and the Saudi-led coalition.

The coalition said it had shot down four missiles and drones over the past 24 hours. According to information provided to Reuters, a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia’s western region was intercepted and destroyed.

Oil facilities along the western coast

Saudi Arabia’s western coast is important to the country’s energy infrastructure. The Yanbu South terminal is located there – a major crude oil export facility connected to the East-West Pipeline.

The Jazan refinery is also located in the southwestern part of the kingdom. Saudi authorities and the Houthis have presented differing accounts of the targets and results of the latest attacks, while reports of intercepted missiles and drones have come from the coalition.

At this stage, what has been confirmed is that the Saudi side reported intercepting a ballistic missile and shooting down a total of four missiles and drones over 24 hours, while the Houthis deny targeting Mecca and Medina in their operations.

Sources: news.bg, devdiscourse.com, nampa.org