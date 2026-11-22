Finland is seeking to collect more than €25 billion from Russia and Gazprom under three rulings by international arbitration courts. The claims are being enforced through the Finnish enforcement authority and represent the largest amount ever sought for collection through this procedure in the country, Finnish media outlet Yle reported.

The largest individual claim amounts to €16.4 billion against Gazprom Export. It is related to the suspension of gas supplies to German energy company Uniper and other European consumers in 2022. An arbitration ruling ordered the Gazprom subsidiary to pay compensation for the losses incurred by Uniper.

“The German company's claims are unfounded. Gazprom has not breached the terms of the contracts,” the Russian company said.

Another approximately €9.2 billion is being sought directly from the Russian state in two separate cases. Luxembourg-based Yukos Capital is claiming €4.3 billion over the seizure of its investments in oil company Yukos in the early 2000s. The claim is based on an international arbitration ruling from 2021, which Russia has been challenging since 2023.

Naftogaz claim concerns assets in Crimea

Ukraine's state-owned company Naftogaz is seeking to collect €4.9 billion under a ruling by an arbitration court in The Hague from 2023. At the time, Russia was ordered to pay $5 billion in compensation for the company's assets seized in Crimea.

Moscow is appealing the ruling. In September 2026, the Court of Appeal in The Hague ruled that the original arbitration tribunal did not have jurisdiction over a significant portion of the assets for which compensation had been awarded. Russia continues to challenge both the compensation awards themselves and their enforcement in Finland and other countries.

Collection will probably remain limited

According to Yle, full collection of the amount appears unlikely because Russia and Gazprom do not have sufficient assets in Finland that can be seized and sold. In the country, freezing orders have already been imposed on Russian real estate, shares in housing companies and funds worth tens of millions of euros.

At the beginning of November, the Helsinki Court of Appeal halted the imposition of new seizures on Russian state property. Seizures already carried out remain in force while the court disputes over the claims and their enforcement continue.

Sources: news.bg, yle.fi