Saudi Arabia is becoming a partner of Bulgaria in its efforts to attract strategic investment and modernize the country. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said this after his meeting in Riyadh with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

“The government’s ambition to modernize Bulgaria by attracting strategic investment now has a partner in the face of Saudi Arabia,” Radev said, as quoted by the press service of the Council of Ministers.

Specific investment projects under discussion

During the talks, opportunities for bilateral cooperation in energy, the creation of industrial parks, high-value-added manufacturing, tourism, urban planning, the defense industry and digitalization were discussed.

Expert teams from Saudi Arabia will visit Bulgaria in the coming weeks. According to Radev, this should mark the beginning of the planning and implementation of specific projects. He also pointed to the potential of the Saudi Public Investment Fund as a possible source of large-scale investment.

“In Riyadh, they highly value the political stability and long-term governance horizon of the Bulgarian government, which gives investors the trust and confidence to implement joint projects with Bulgaria,” the prime minister said.

Connectivity as a shared priority

Radev described Saudi Arabia as a key partner of Bulgaria and the European Union in the Middle East. According to him, the two countries share the view that connectivity is important for security, stability and economic development.

In this context, the Bulgarian prime minister invited Prince Mohammed bin Salman to participate in the Connectivity Summit, which Bulgaria will host together with the European Commission on April 8, 2027.

One of the possible projects mentioned was a future railway corridor through Iraq, Syria and Turkey to Bulgaria and the rest of Europe. According to Radev, Saudi Arabia could play a key role in the delivery of energy resources along this route. Other initiatives in the field of transport, energy and digital connectivity were also discussed.

Earlier in Riyadh, Bulgarian ministers held bilateral meetings with their Saudi counterparts. Rumen Radev arrived in Saudi Arabia on an official visit and was welcomed by Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Kassabi.

Sources: bta.bg