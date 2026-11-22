“Putin must understand that this bridge will not survive,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the US television network NBC. He described the Crimean Bridge as a legitimate target for Ukraine and said that strikes against the structure could continue.

“This is entirely a legitimate target for us, after all, they have occupied Crimea – our Crimea,” Zelensky said. According to him, Russia occupied the peninsula in 2014 and subsequently built the bridge, declaring it part of Russian territory.

The Ukrainian president also said that Moscow had amended its constitution and domestic legislation in order to present the occupied Ukrainian territories as its own. According to him, these actions have not received international recognition.

Kyiv: The strikes are a response to Russian attacks

Zelensky said that the attacks on the Crimean Bridge were a response to Russian strikes against Ukrainian facilities. “They attacked several of our facilities and, naturally, we had to respond. And, of course, we responded with a strike on the Crimean Bridge,” he said.

The Ukrainian president added that Russia was using the structure to transfer weapons to Crimea. He said that Ukraine would not accept the occupation of its territories “regardless of whether through diplomatic or military means.”

On November 16, the Russian occupation authorities reported a strike on the bridge, after which traffic was restricted. A day later, it was reported that one of the arches and part of the roadway had collapsed into the sea following a second strike. During the night of November 18–19, the railway section of the structure was also attacked.

Russia gives no timeline for restoration

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said that the arch had been seriously damaged. He said that the restoration timeline would become clear after engineering solutions had been developed and the damage assessed.

“Some elements may be put into operation in a month or two, but it is unclear what will happen with the rest,” Khusnullin said. He also pointed to weather conditions as a factor complicating the assessment of the structure’s condition.

Construction expert Andrii Koretskyi from Kyiv estimated that restoring the Crimean Bridge could take between a year and a half and three years. According to him, manufacturing a new arch alone could take about a year, after which it would also need to be installed.

Against this backdrop, Washington is seeking an agreement by early 2027

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that Donald Trump’s administration was seeking a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia by early 2027. The goal was presented to European and Ukrainian officials.

According to European officials cited by the newspaper, the US administration is applying strong pressure, and there are concerns that Ukraine could be forced to make major concessions. A senior Ukrainian official described this approach as aimed at securing more favorable conditions for Russia.

Sources: dw.com