US President Donald Trump named Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as possible Republican Party candidates for the 2028 presidential elections.

In an interview with Fox News on November 21, Trump said that the Republicans had several strong contenders. “Obviously, the vice president – J.D. – and Marco is also one of the best. They are both doing an excellent job,” the president said.

Trump added that Vance and Rubio were very popular, but warned that the future race could bring “some surprises.” The statement does not represent an official endorsement of either of the two, but lists their names among the possible Republican candidates.

Trump also mentioned possible Democratic candidates

Speaking about the Democratic Party, the president expressed surprise that former Vice President Kamala Harris was among the names being discussed. He also mentioned Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Trump suggested that the Democrats could also nominate someone “whom no one has heard of before.” In this way, he left open the possibility that the party field could change significantly by the start of the campaign.

Vance and Rubio have already been linked to the 2028 elections

The names of J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio have been discussed for months as possible successors to Trump in the Republican Party. In May 2026, the president described the two as an ideal team and potential candidates for the elections.

In November, however, Trump said that he had not yet discussed the presidential race with his advisers. At present, neither Vance nor Rubio has officially announced a candidacy, and the final lineup of party contenders will become clear at a later stage.

Sources: focus-news.net