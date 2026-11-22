At least 14 people may be trapped under the rubble of a residential building in Kyiv region following a Russian drone attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. Part of a five-storey residential building collapsed in the strike.

“Part of a five-storey residential building collapsed following a Russian drone attack. Thanks to the emergency services for acting quickly. Nine people have already been evacuated and the fire has been brought under control,” Zelensky wrote on the social media platform “X”.

Local authorities reported that two people were injured, including a young man. Rescue teams are searching through a large pile of rubble for people who may have remained under the destroyed part of the building. Footage released shows residents being brought out with the help of ladders and a crane.

Rescue operation continues

The information about the people under the rubble is still preliminary. It has been confirmed that nine people were evacuated, the fire was brought under control, and two residents sustained injuries. No final death toll has been reported, nor has the search been declared complete.

The strike was part of another drone attack against Ukraine. In Kyiv region, emergency services continue working to clear the destroyed section and inspect the building.

Five injured in Krasnodar Krai

Meanwhile, Russian authorities reported that five people were injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on Krasnodar Krai overnight. According to local authorities, four of them were injured in the settlement of Afipsky, where an oil refinery is located.

Russian authorities claim that the refinery has been attacked repeatedly by Ukraine in recent months. The information about the attacks and the injured was reported by the Russian side and was not accompanied by independent confirmation in the data provided.

Sources: bta.bg, investing.com