Schools in Odesa are temporarily switching to distance learning from November 23 through November 27. The reason is significant disruptions to electricity, heating and water supplies in the Ukrainian port city.

The decision was announced by the Department of Education and Science of the Odesa City Council and was made in accordance with algorithms approved by the city commission for technological and environmental safety and emergency situations.

“Due to problems with the electricity supply, from November 23 through November 27, Odesa students will study remotely,” the local authorities said in a statement. It specifies that the disruptions are simultaneously affecting heating, lighting and water supplies.

Lesson recordings have been prepared

Parents have been urged to charge their children’s phones, tablets and laptops whenever electricity is available. For students who will be unable to join online classes because of power outages, teachers have prepared video recordings of the lessons.

The recordings will be available through class teachers or school administrations. During the same period, kindergartens will operate only on-call groups for children of critical infrastructure workers.

Energy system severely damaged

Ukraine’s energy company Ukrenergo described the situation with electricity supplies in Odesa and the surrounding areas as “extremely difficult.” The company said the consequences of the Russian attacks were severe and that the scale of the destruction of key infrastructure made it physically impossible to supply consumers with the required amount of electricity.

“The consequences of the Russian attacks are severe. The scale of the destruction of key infrastructure makes it physically impossible to deliver the required amount of electricity to consumers,” Ukrenergo said.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy reported significant damage to critical infrastructure following a series of strikes overnight into Saturday. According to Ukrainian authorities, the damage to the energy grid was what caused the prolonged power outages and the problems with heating and water supplies.

Since the beginning of autumn, Russia has intensified its strikes against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure amid falling temperatures. In mid-November, the head of Ukraine’s largest private energy operator, DTEK, told Agence France-Presse that the intensity of Russian attacks had reached a level not seen since the start of Russia’s invasion in 2022.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.ua