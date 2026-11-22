Russia reported a strike on a dry cargo ship in the Black Sea, northeast of Odesa. According to the Russian Ministry of Defence, the vessel was carrying dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces.

The strike was carried out overnight on November 22. The military department said in a statement:

“In the maritime area northeast of Odesa, a dry cargo vessel carrying dual-use cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces was hit.”

Attack on the port of Kiliia

Russia’s Ministry of Defence also claimed that facilities at the port of Kiliia in Odesa region were hit. According to Moscow, the facilities had been used to deliver cargo and military equipment to Ukraine.

Russian unmanned aerial vehicles struck energy, port and logistics facilities allegedly linked to the Ukrainian armed forces, according to the Russian side. No details were provided about the type of damage inflicted on the port infrastructure.

Electrical substation hit in Zaporizhzhia

Among the announced targets was also the Pravoberezhna electrical substation in Zaporizhzhia. It has a capacity of 330 kilovolts. According to the Russian military, the facility supplied electricity to enterprises in Ukraine’s defence industry.

Moscow’s statement contained no information about casualties or injuries. There is no independent confirmation of the extent of the damage to the dry cargo ship, the port facilities in Kiliia and the substation in Zaporizhzhia.

Information about the strike on the ship and the infrastructure was published by the Russian news agency Interfax and the Kommersant newspaper.

Sources: news.bg, interfax.ru