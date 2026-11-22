The European Union has rejected the latest draft of the final declaration of the UN climate conference COP31 in Turkey. The reason is that the text does not explicitly mention fossil fuels, Irish Climate Minister Dara O'Brien said.

Ireland currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union. O'Brien's statement has heightened doubts that the nearly two-week meeting will end with a consensus on a final document outlining measures to combat global warming.

The dispute is over oil, gas and coal

The drafts presented lack an explicit plan for a gradual phase-out of oil, gas and coal. This is one of the main demands of the countries insisting that the final declaration include a transition towards an economy based on less fossil fuel use.

According to O'Brien, such an omission is unacceptable. “It is unacceptable to have a climate document that does not mention fossil fuels at all, nor the transition away from them,” the Irish minister said.

The demand is facing opposition from oil-producing countries, making it difficult to reach a common position. The disagreement concerns not only the wording, but also whether the document will contain a specific political commitment to reducing dependence on coal, oil and gas.

Talks continue beyond the scheduled end

COP31 was supposed to end on Friday, but negotiations continued after the previously set deadline had passed. Delegations are still discussing the text, which is intended to outline joint action to limit the consequences of climate change.

The EU's rejection of the draft means that the document cannot be adopted in its current form. The next step is to agree on new wording that will win the support of all participating countries. Until such an agreement is reached, the final declaration remains uncertain.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com