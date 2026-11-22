The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted a ballistic missile and a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis against the kingdom. The missile was directed toward western Saudi Arabia, while the drone was headed toward the capital Riyadh, Agence France-Presse reported.

“Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile,” Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, said in a post on the social network X. He later also reported the interception of a drone headed toward Riyadh.

The coalition was formed in 2015 to support Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Saudi forces regularly carry out airstrikes against Houthi positions. The Houthis control the capital Sanaa and large areas in the northern and western parts of the country.

Houthis report people wounded in strike on Sanaa

The Houthis, for their part, reported an airstrike on Sanaa. Anis al-Asbahi, a spokesman for the movement-controlled health ministry, said that a gas station belonging to a state-owned oil company had been hit.

According to him, six workers were wounded in the strike. The company’s building was also damaged. The information provided did not make clear whether there were other casualties or the extent of the material damage.

Western Saudi Arabia is home to key energy infrastructure facilities, including the oil terminal at the port of Yanbu and the Jizan refinery near the border with Yemen.

Escalation after fighting resumes

Since the conflict in Yemen resumed in July, the Houthis have stepped up their attacks on Saudi Arabia. Key targets include oil facilities, airports and other critical infrastructure sites. Strikes have also hit the financial district in Riyadh.

According to Saudi authorities, 26 people have been killed in Houthi attacks in the kingdom since September, with 23 of the victims killed in strikes on airports. One of the latest attacks damaged several floors of a skyscraper belonging to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. In early November, a skyscraper belonging to the oil company “Aramco” was also hit.

The consequences of the escalation are also being felt in Yemen. According to the latest UN data, more than 1,600 people have been killed in the fighting since July, and more than 300,000 people have been forced to leave their homes.

Sources: bta.bg