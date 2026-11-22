Iran announced that the air defense forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Air Force had shot down a US MQ-1 unmanned aerial vehicle over the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz. According to the statement, this was the twentieth US aircraft of this type to be struck by Iranian forces.

“The Air Force air defense soldiers, using precise and effective fire from the Corps’ new advanced air defense systems, managed to intercept and shoot down the twentieth US MQ-1 unmanned aerial vehicle in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz,” the Corps said in its statement.

The text was quoted by Iran’s state radio and television company. The statement provided no further details about the timing of the operation, the specific system used in the strike, or the fate of the aircraft itself.

Iran reports a series of interceptions

Iranian military authorities regularly report intercepting US unmanned aerial vehicles of various types. Tehran presented the latest claim as another result of the Corps’ air defense operations.

The information released contained no details about a reaction from the United States, nor about whether the aircraft had been carrying out a reconnaissance or other mission. It was also not specified whether the incident caused damage to other facilities or affected any people.

At this point, the confirmed information is limited to the statement by the Iranian military and the location indicated in it – the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz.

Sources: focus-news.net, aa.com.tr