An explosion occurred aboard a Russian ship docked at the naval base in the port of Benghazi, the government in eastern Libya said. According to preliminary investigation data, the vessel may have been targeted in a drone attack, but this has not yet been confirmed.

The ship stopped in Benghazi to refuel and take on provisions on its way back to Russia. According to the authorities, the visit was carried out under maritime cooperation agreements between the two countries. Earlier, local media reported an explosion at the naval base without providing details about its cause.

Two medical sources cited by Reuters reported that there were no fatalities, but there were injuries. The exact number of people injured and their nationalities are not yet known. Russian authorities have not commented publicly, and no one has claimed responsibility for the alleged attack.

The government in eastern Libya said that the port and naval facilities, including storage areas, were not damaged. Normal operations will resume once the fire has been extinguished and the area secured.

Authorities warn of legal and diplomatic action

In its official statement, the government condemned the alleged attack as an assault on Libya’s sovereignty and a threat to maritime security. The authorities said they would take legal and diplomatic action against anyone found to be responsible.

„The Libyan government will not allow the country’s ports, territory and territorial waters to be turned into an arena for settling scores or importing international conflicts,“ the statement said.

At present, the only confirmed facts are that an explosion occurred on a Russian ship in the port of Benghazi and that there were injuries. The cause of the blast, as well as the possible perpetrator, remains under investigation.

Sources: bta.bg, at.marketscreener.com