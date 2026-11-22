Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has once again expressed dissatisfaction with delays in deliveries of missiles for the country’s air defense. He urged the US to approve the transfer of missiles for Patriot systems that have already been paid for by Ukraine’s partners.

“Against this backdrop, the delays in deliveries of air defense equipment are particularly incomprehensible,” Zelensky said, linking his request to the intensity of Russian air attacks over the past week.

According to him, Russia attacked 20 regions of Ukraine, using around 2,700 drones, nearly 1,460 aerial bombs and 165 missiles, including cruise missiles. The figures cited cover all attacks during the week, rather than a single strike.

Kyiv awaits US approval

Zelensky stressed that it is of great importance to Ukraine for Washington to authorize the delivery of the missiles for Patriot systems. Under the PURL program, or “Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List,” Kyiv’s partners finance the purchase of US military equipment.

Among the main priorities under the scheme are air defense capabilities against ballistic missiles. They are among the most difficult targets to intercept, while Patriot systems are used specifically to defend against such threats.

The Ukrainian president’s request comes amid ongoing Russian drone and missile strikes, during which Kyiv relies on Western air defense systems. The delay in ammunition limits the ability to maintain a sufficient stock of interceptors during prolonged attacks.

No delivery deadline announced

In his statement, Zelensky did not specify a date by which the US would approve the transfer of the missiles. Nor was it specified exactly how many interceptors are included in the packages paid for by the allies under PURL.

The program is designed for partner countries to provide funds for the purchase of US weapons for Ukraine. In practice, however, delivery of the missiles also depends on US authorization for their transfer, which, according to Zelensky, continues to be delayed.

Sources: bta.bg, kyivindependent.com