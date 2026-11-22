The co-leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), Tino Chrupalla, called for up to 2.6 million people to be returned from Germany. His proposal includes Ukrainians, Syrians and Afghans if the grounds for the protection granted to them cease to exist.

Chrupalla makes the possible returns conditional on political and security changes in the countries of origin. According to him, Ukrainians should leave Germany if the war in Ukraine ends, while Syrians and Afghans should do so if conditions in Syria and Afghanistan improve to the point where protection is no longer necessary.

“And we are talking about 2.6 million people,” Chrupalla said.

The proposal is not limited to people who are already legally required to leave Germany. The AfD co-leader also includes foreign criminals, as well as people with protected status whose individual grounds for residence, in his view, may cease to apply.

Disagreement within the AfD leadership

Chrupalla’s position conflicts with warnings from his party colleague Maximilian Krah. He previously described expectations of mass deportations as unrealistic and noted that even the return of 200,000 people would be the largest operation of its kind in Europe’s postwar history.

Thus, a discrepancy is emerging within the Alternative for Germany between the political goal of returning migrants on a large scale and assessments of the practical feasibility of carrying this out. Chrupalla’s statement is a political proposal, not a decision by the German government or the start of a deportation operation.

Expert: status is assessed on an individual basis

Migration expert Daniel Thym of the University of Konstanz describes the presentation of millions of possible deportations as misleading. According to him, a change in the conditions for granting protection may call the status of individual people into question, but it does not automatically mean that all citizens of a given country must leave Germany.

Thym stresses that every case must be examined individually. WELT cites data according to which, as of mid-2026, around 259,000 people in Germany were required to leave the country, but 77 percent of them had temporary residence permits that had halted their deportation.

This means that the 2.6 million people cited by Chrupalla do not automatically constitute a group that can be deported under a single blanket decision. Ending protection requires changes in the specific circumstances and an individual assessment of each person’s status.

Sources: focus-news.net, welt.de